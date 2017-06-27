Bronxville Woman Busted For DWI With BAC Nearly Double The Legal Limit
A 39-year-old woman from Bronxville was busted in Scarsdale with a blood alcohol content nearly double the legal limit over the weekend. At approximately 4:15 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, officers conducting traffic control on Post Road stopped Jessica Sotomayor after she was spotted swerving and repeatedly crossing over the pavement markings.
