American Air passenger says runaway beverage cart caused brain injury
An American Airlines plane flew to its destination rather than make an emergency landing after a runaway beverage cart struck a passenger's head during takeoff, leaving him with a severe brain injury, according to a negligence lawsuit on Thursday. Charles and Helga Johnson, a married couple from Stanfordville, New York, are seeking at least $10 million in damages from American Airlines Group Inc in a complaint filed in the federal court in White Plains, New York.
