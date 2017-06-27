There are on the LongIsland.com story from Monday, titled A.G. Schneiderman Announces Arrest Of Registered Nurse For Allegedly Defrauding Medicaid. In it, LongIsland.com reports that:

June 26, 2017 - Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman today announced the arrest and indictment of registered nurse Collins Anyanwu-Mueller, 47, for allegedly submitting over $390,000 of false claims over the course of nearly five years for private-duty nursing services that he did not provide. "When healthcare professionals steal public funds, they undermine an important system that connects thousands of New Yorkers with necessary medical services," said Attorney General Schneiderman.

