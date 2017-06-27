A.G. Schneiderman Announces Arrest Of...

A.G. Schneiderman Announces Arrest Of Registered Nurse For Allegedly Defrauding Medicaid

There are 1 comment on the LongIsland.com story from Monday, titled A.G. Schneiderman Announces Arrest Of Registered Nurse For Allegedly Defrauding Medicaid.

June 26, 2017 - Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman today announced the arrest and indictment of registered nurse Collins Anyanwu-Mueller, 47, for allegedly submitting over $390,000 of false claims over the course of nearly five years for private-duty nursing services that he did not provide. "When healthcare professionals steal public funds, they undermine an important system that connects thousands of New Yorkers with necessary medical services," said Attorney General Schneiderman.

333stenbrian

New Rochelle, NY

#1 Yesterday
you do the crime you pay the price shame on this nurse
