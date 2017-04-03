Womens' Community Leadership to be Celebrated at Junior League's 70th Anniversary Big Night Out
The Junior League of Central Westchester proudly announces its 70th anniversary celebration Big Night Out: 70 BIG Years, which will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2017, at Sunningdale Country Club in Scarsdale, NY. The evening's festivities will include a cocktail hour, dinner, music, dancing and an extensive silent auction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Rochelle Talk.
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NY Woman Arrested for Serial Fraud (Jun '14)
|Tue
|yidfellas v USA
|22
|Ossining Attorney involed in shenanigans? (Sep '16)
|Mar 31
|Slamdunk
|9
|Jury Nullification
|Mar 31
|DownRightFedUp
|1
|Avoid this ossining body shop
|Mar 30
|Betsey G
|1
|New Rochelle Motorist Had BAC Nearly Triple Leg...
|Mar 29
|33stenbrian
|1
|St.MARYS IN THE FIELD (Mar '15)
|Mar 27
|Denise
|5
|Former hockey star headed to prison (Apr '08)
|Feb '17
|Gooch
|73
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC