Womens' Community Leadership to be Celebrated at Junior League's 70th Anniversary Big Night Out

The Junior League of Central Westchester proudly announces its 70th anniversary celebration Big Night Out: 70 BIG Years, which will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2017, at Sunningdale Country Club in Scarsdale, NY. The evening's festivities will include a cocktail hour, dinner, music, dancing and an extensive silent auction.

