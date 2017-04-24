White Plains Teen Charged In Overnight Vehicle Break-Ins

A teenager from White Plains surrendered to police custody in Greenburgh for allegedly stealing from cars overnight in North Elmsford and Beaver Hill neighborhoods. On Saturday, April 22, Greenburgh police arrested 19-year-old Rashawn Dunne, who was charged with a misdemeanor count of petit larceny for his role in several motor vehicle thefts in town.

