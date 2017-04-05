White Plains School District Names El...

White Plains School District Names Elmsford School District Dr....

The White Plains City School District announced today they have have offered the Superintendent of Schools position to the Superintendent of the Elmsford Union Free School District, Dr. Joseph Ricca. Clerk to the Board of Education, described Dr. Ricca as very experienced(he has been with the Elmsford School District for four years, and that Dr. Ricca is "very excited" coming to White Plains.

