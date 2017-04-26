White Plains Outdoor Arts Festival Requests Your Help to Fund 2017 Scholarhips
Residents should be receiving a letter in the mail, inviting them to support the White Plains Outdoor Art Festival to fund their 2017 White Plains High School student Arts Scholarships. The Festival has awarded $135,000 in Scholarships to deserving young WPHS artists-to-be over the last ten years.
