White Plains Outdoor Arts Festival Requests Your Help to Fund 2017 Scholarhips

Residents should be receiving a letter in the mail, inviting them to support the White Plains Outdoor Art Festival to fund their 2017 White Plains High School student Arts Scholarships. The Festival has awarded $135,000 in Scholarships to deserving young WPHS artists-to-be over the last ten years.

