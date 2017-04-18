White Plains Hospital Keeps County Moving At Annual Health Fair

Monitoring your cholesterol? Suffering from seasonal allergies? Planning on scheduling a full-body checkup, but haven't made the time? White Plains Hospital is helping keep Westchester County residents healthy without a visit to the doctor's office, thanks to the hospital's 40th annual Neighborhood Health Fair later this month. As part of White Plains Hospital's outreach program, adults in the community can take advantage of a range of health screenings, free of charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mount Pleasant Daily Voice.