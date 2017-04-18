White Plains Hospital Keeps County Moving At Annual Health Fair
Monitoring your cholesterol? Suffering from seasonal allergies? Planning on scheduling a full-body checkup, but haven't made the time? White Plains Hospital is helping keep Westchester County residents healthy without a visit to the doctor's office, thanks to the hospital's 40th annual Neighborhood Health Fair later this month. As part of White Plains Hospital's outreach program, adults in the community can take advantage of a range of health screenings, free of charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mount Pleasant Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morton J Hertz, DDS Scarsdale Active Drug Addic...
|17 hr
|barbxx11
|1
|Westchester Men Charged With Raping 16-Year-Old
|Apr 13
|333stenbrian
|1
|Boycott Palm Beach
|Apr 13
|Marge
|3
|New Rochelle City Council Looking Into New Ice ... (Jul '15)
|Apr 12
|333stenbrian
|2
|Off-Duty Firefighter Saves Boy, 4, Caught In Su...
|Apr 11
|Ana Raquel
|1
|Review: New York Sports Clubs
|Apr 11
|Hanna
|1
|Yonkers YMCA Director Probed For Misuse Of Funds (Mar '08)
|Apr 6
|Moose
|7
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC