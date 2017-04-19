White Plains Historical Society Honors Womana s Club of White Plains...
White Plains Historical Society Honors Woman's Club of White Plains Foundation President, Christine Roithmayr, as Citizen Extraordinaire May 4 White Plains Christine Roithmayr, shown awarding the HerHonor award last year as President of the Woman's Club of White Plains Foundation. Her long service in fund-raising and philanthropy and Woman's Club of White Plains will be recognized at the annual White Plains Historical Society dinner May 4 at, of course, The Woman's Club of White Plains6 to 9 PM..
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Plains CitizeNetReporter.
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morton J Hertz, DDS Scarsdale Active Drug Addic...
|Apr 18
|barbxx11
|1
|Westchester Men Charged With Raping 16-Year-Old
|Apr 13
|333stenbrian
|1
|Boycott Palm Beach
|Apr 13
|Marge
|3
|New Rochelle City Council Looking Into New Ice ... (Jul '15)
|Apr 12
|333stenbrian
|2
|Off-Duty Firefighter Saves Boy, 4, Caught In Su...
|Apr 11
|Ana Raquel
|1
|Review: New York Sports Clubs
|Apr 11
|Hanna
|1
|Yonkers YMCA Director Probed For Misuse Of Funds (Mar '08)
|Apr 6
|Moose
|7
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC