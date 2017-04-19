White Plains Historical Society Honor...

White Plains Historical Society Honors Womana s Club of White Plains...

Wednesday Apr 19

White Plains Historical Society Honors Woman's Club of White Plains Foundation President, Christine Roithmayr, as Citizen Extraordinaire May 4 White Plains Christine Roithmayr, shown awarding the HerHonor award last year as President of the Woman's Club of White Plains Foundation. Her long service in fund-raising and philanthropy and Woman's Club of White Plains will be recognized at the annual White Plains Historical Society dinner May 4 at, of course, The Woman's Club of White Plains6 to 9 PM..

White Plains, NY

