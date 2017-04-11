The White Plains Historical Society at its Annual Dinner will honor Christine Roithmayr as the Society's 2017 "Citizen Extraordinaire" Thursday May 4th 6:00pm-9:00pm at the Woman's Club of White Plains, C.V. Rich Mansion, 305 Ridgeway. Ms. Roithmayr is being acknowledged for her outstanding work for the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation, as well as her charitable work as President of the Woman's Club of White Plains Foundation, her leadership of the '100 Acts of Kindness' volunteer projects and many other contributions in support of our White Plains community.

