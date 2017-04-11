White Plains Historical Society Gala To Honor Christine Roithmayr as a oeCitizen Extraordinairea ...
The White Plains Historical Society at its Annual Dinner will honor Christine Roithmayr as the Society's 2017 "Citizen Extraordinaire" Thursday May 4th 6:00pm-9:00pm at the Woman's Club of White Plains, C.V. Rich Mansion, 305 Ridgeway. Ms. Roithmayr is being acknowledged for her outstanding work for the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation, as well as her charitable work as President of the Woman's Club of White Plains Foundation, her leadership of the '100 Acts of Kindness' volunteer projects and many other contributions in support of our White Plains community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Plains CitizeNetReporter.
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott Palm Beach
|14 min
|Save the Elderly
|2
|Off-Duty Firefighter Saves Boy, 4, Caught In Su...
|43 min
|Ana Raquel
|1
|Review: New York Sports Clubs
|11 hr
|Hanna
|1
|Yonkers YMCA Director Probed For Misuse Of Funds (Mar '08)
|Apr 6
|Moose
|7
|NY Woman Arrested for Serial Fraud (Jun '14)
|Apr 4
|yidfellas v USA
|22
|Ossining Attorney involed in shenanigans? (Sep '16)
|Mar 31
|Slamdunk
|9
|Jury Nullification
|Mar 31
|DownRightFedUp
|1
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC