Westchester Man, 27, Busted With Loaded .38, 74 Grams Of Pot In I-287 Stop
A routine traffic stop on I-287 in White Plains led to drug and gun charges for a pair over the weekend. State Police troopers stopped a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Bloomfield, Conn., resident Christopher Brodie on I-287 for a moving violation shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 22. During the subsequent stop, police said that it was determined that Brodie and 27-year-old Yonkers resident Kristopher Duquense were in possession of a loaded Smith and Wesson .38-caliber revolver and nearly 75 grams of marijuana and eight fluid ounces of codeine.
