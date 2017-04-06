Westchester D.A. Charges 10 in Alleged Robbery Ring Targeting 50...
Westchester D.A. Charges 10 in Alleged Robbery Ring Targeting 50 Businesses and Drug Dealers. To Be Arraigned in Federal Court in White Plains for Joon H. Kim, the Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. , District Attorney for the County of Westchester, and William F. Sweeney, Jr ., Assistant Director in Charge of the New York Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation , announced today the unsealing of an Indictment charging ten individuals with participating in a conspiracy to commit robberies, including at least nine robberies and attempted robberies that occurred in Westchester County and the Bronx, New York.
