Westchester D.A. Charges 10 in Allege...

Westchester D.A. Charges 10 in Alleged Robbery Ring Targeting 50...

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: White Plains CitizeNetReporter

Westchester D.A. Charges 10 in Alleged Robbery Ring Targeting 50 Businesses and Drug Dealers. To Be Arraigned in Federal Court in White Plains for Joon H. Kim, the Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. , District Attorney for the County of Westchester, and William F. Sweeney, Jr ., Assistant Director in Charge of the New York Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation , announced today the unsealing of an Indictment charging ten individuals with participating in a conspiracy to commit robberies, including at least nine robberies and attempted robberies that occurred in Westchester County and the Bronx, New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Plains CitizeNetReporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

White Plains Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NY Woman Arrested for Serial Fraud (Jun '14) Tue yidfellas v USA 22
Ossining Attorney involed in shenanigans? (Sep '16) Mar 31 Slamdunk 9
Jury Nullification Mar 31 DownRightFedUp 1
Avoid this ossining body shop Mar 30 Betsey G 1
News New Rochelle Motorist Had BAC Nearly Triple Leg... Mar 29 33stenbrian 1
St.MARYS IN THE FIELD (Mar '15) Mar 27 Denise 5
News Former hockey star headed to prison (Apr '08) Feb '17 Gooch 73
See all White Plains Discussions

Find what you want!

Search White Plains Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Statement for Westchester County was issued at April 06 at 3:51PM EDT

White Plains Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

White Plains Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

White Plains, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,301 • Total comments across all topics: 280,099,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC