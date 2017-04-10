Westchester County Board of Health Presents 2017 Public Health Awards
Sherlita Amler, MD, Commissioner of Health, Chloe Krugel, Deputy County Executive Kevin J. Plunkett, Joe Rogot, Emily Gualdino, Betti Weimersheimer, executive director of SPRYE, Inc. and R. Steven Nakashima WHITE PLAINS, NY -- Together with Deputy County Executive Kevin J. Plunkett, the Westchester County Board of Health recognized five people and one not-for-profit group today for their public health contributions in Westchester at the Board's annual awards presentation, held at HRHCare Community Health in Peekskill. The awards also highlight National Public Health Week, from April 3-9, which celebrates the accomplishments of the public health community.
