Three-Partner Alliance Eyes All-Biobased PET Bottle

Teaming up to accelerate commercial-scale development of 100% biobased PET bottles made from sustainable and renewable resources are the world's two largest bottled water companies and a California-based startup. France's Danone and Nestle Waters have joined forces with Origin Materials of Sacramento in this project which will use biomass feedstocks - initially including cardboard, sawdust, and wood chips, but eventually exploring rice hulls, straw and agricultural residue.

