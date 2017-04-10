Seen Him? 'Pepsi' The Pitbull Missing In White Plains
A White Plains pitbull owner is searching for a dog who has been missing since Monday, according to the Lost Pets of the Hudson Valley. In a post to its website on Tuesday, the pet advocacy group described Pepsi the pitbull as a "friendly gray/white pitbull without a collar."
