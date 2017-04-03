Road Warrior: White Plains Resident Brings Taste Of Greece To Yonkers

Who cares if there are no seats to sit down and eat your meal? The Souvlaki Truck , parked on Central Avenue in Yonkers, continues to rack up fans who either eat standing up, in their cars or take to go. In the four years the truck has been in operation, Chef/Owner George Kringas has found his business, which specializes in Greek favorites like pita sandwiches, falafel and souvlaki, consistently busy.

