Ridgefield Man Charged With Stealing Car From White Plains Enterprise
A Ridgefield man was charged with stealing a rental car out of White Plains, N.Y., according to the Ridgefield Press. Police told the Ridgefield Press that the car had been rented from an Enterprise Rental Car in White Plains on April 7 and never returned.
