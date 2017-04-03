Ready Your Tastebuds: The Westchester...

Ready Your Tastebuds: The Westchester's New Food Hall Gears Up For Opening

Tuesday

It's April and that means the opening of Savor Westchester, the new dining experience at The Westchester in White Plains, is not far off. The collection of eclectic eateries - including some of Manhattan's and Connecticut's most popular and notable casual dining hot spots - are set to open at the end of this month.

White Plains, NY

