Owner Seeks Public's Help In Search For Missing White Plains Dog
A White Plains pitbull owner is searching for a dog who has been missing since Monday, according to the Lost Pets of the Hudson Valley. In a post to its website on Tuesday, the pet advocacy group described Pepsi the pitbull as a "friendly gray/white pitbull without a collar."
