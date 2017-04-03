Owner Seeks Public's Help In Search F...

Owner Seeks Public's Help In Search For Missing White Plains Dog

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Harrison Daily Voice

A White Plains pitbull owner is searching for a dog who has been missing since Monday, according to the Lost Pets of the Hudson Valley. In a post to its website on Tuesday, the pet advocacy group described Pepsi the pitbull as a "friendly gray/white pitbull without a collar."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Harrison Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

White Plains Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Yonkers YMCA Director Probed For Misuse Of Funds (Mar '08) 1 hr Moose 7
News NY Woman Arrested for Serial Fraud (Jun '14) Apr 4 yidfellas v USA 22
Ossining Attorney involed in shenanigans? (Sep '16) Mar 31 Slamdunk 9
Jury Nullification Mar 31 DownRightFedUp 1
Avoid this ossining body shop Mar 30 Betsey G 1
News New Rochelle Motorist Had BAC Nearly Triple Leg... Mar 29 33stenbrian 1
News Former hockey star headed to prison (Apr '08) Feb '17 Gooch 73
See all White Plains Discussions

Find what you want!

Search White Plains Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Statement for Westchester County was issued at April 06 at 7:18PM EDT

White Plains Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

White Plains Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

White Plains, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,149 • Total comments across all topics: 280,103,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC