Nestle Purina 'Beggin' dog treat laws...

Nestle Purina 'Beggin' dog treat lawsuit is scrapped

WTAQ-AM Green Bay

A lawsuit accusing Nestle Purina Petcare Co [NESNP.UL] of fooling dog owners into thinking its Beggin' dog treats are made mostly of real bacon has been dropped. Nestle Purina and plaintiff Paul Kacocha jointly agreed to dismiss the proposed class-action case, according to a filing on Wednesday with the federal court in White Plains, New York.

