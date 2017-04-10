Nestle Purina 'Beggin' dog treat lawsuit is scrapped
A lawsuit accusing Nestle Purina Petcare Co [NESNP.UL] of fooling dog owners into thinking its Beggin' dog treats are made mostly of real bacon has been dropped. Nestle Purina and plaintiff Paul Kacocha jointly agreed to dismiss the proposed class-action case, according to a filing on Wednesday with the federal court in White Plains, New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Westchester Men Charged With Raping 16-Year-Old
|4 hr
|333stenbrian
|1
|Boycott Palm Beach
|7 hr
|Marge
|3
|New Rochelle City Council Looking Into New Ice ... (Jul '15)
|Wed
|333stenbrian
|2
|Off-Duty Firefighter Saves Boy, 4, Caught In Su...
|Tue
|Ana Raquel
|1
|Review: New York Sports Clubs
|Tue
|Hanna
|1
|Yonkers YMCA Director Probed For Misuse Of Funds (Mar '08)
|Apr 6
|Moose
|7
|NY Woman Arrested for Serial Fraud (Jun '14)
|Apr 4
|yidfellas v USA
|22
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC