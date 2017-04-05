Neighborhood Associations Mail Their Concerns Over the New Fasny Plan to Mayor and Common Council
The undersigned neighborhood associations represent thousands of residents in the City of White Plains who oppose The French American School of New York's latest proposal for a regional school complex on the former Ridgeway Country Club property. In 2015, FASNY lost a key vote by the Common Council, effectively killing the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Plains CitizeNetReporter.
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NY Woman Arrested for Serial Fraud (Jun '14)
|Tue
|yidfellas v USA
|22
|Ossining Attorney involed in shenanigans? (Sep '16)
|Mar 31
|Slamdunk
|9
|Jury Nullification
|Mar 31
|DownRightFedUp
|1
|Avoid this ossining body shop
|Mar 30
|Betsey G
|1
|New Rochelle Motorist Had BAC Nearly Triple Leg...
|Mar 29
|33stenbrian
|1
|St.MARYS IN THE FIELD (Mar '15)
|Mar 27
|Denise
|5
|Former hockey star headed to prison (Apr '08)
|Feb '17
|Gooch
|73
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC