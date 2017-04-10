Month-Long Central Avenue Lane Closur...

Month-Long Central Avenue Lane Closures To Start

Friday Apr 7 Read more: The New Rochelle Daily Voice

Motorists in southern Westchester are being cautioned to avoid Central Avenue in White Plains for the next month as the county begins work in the area. Beginning on Monday, April 10 and extending through Monday, May 15, Central Avenue will be closed in White Plains between Aqueduct Road and Battle Avenue as crews kickstart water line excavation work.

White Plains, NY

