Month-Long Central Avenue Lane Closures To Start
Motorists in southern Westchester are being cautioned to avoid Central Avenue in White Plains for the next month as the county begins work in the area. Beginning on Monday, April 10 and extending through Monday, May 15, Central Avenue will be closed in White Plains between Aqueduct Road and Battle Avenue as crews kickstart water line excavation work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Rochelle Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yonkers YMCA Director Probed For Misuse Of Funds (Mar '08)
|Apr 6
|Moose
|7
|NY Woman Arrested for Serial Fraud (Jun '14)
|Apr 4
|yidfellas v USA
|22
|Ossining Attorney involed in shenanigans? (Sep '16)
|Mar 31
|Slamdunk
|9
|Jury Nullification
|Mar 31
|DownRightFedUp
|1
|Avoid this ossining body shop
|Mar 30
|Betsey G
|1
|New Rochelle Motorist Had BAC Nearly Triple Leg...
|Mar 29
|33stenbrian
|1
|Former hockey star headed to prison (Apr '08)
|Feb '17
|Gooch
|73
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC