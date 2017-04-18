Leader Of Jewish Town Faces Trial In Landmark Municipal Financing Scandal
The leader of a heavily Jewish New York suburb faces trial on Wednesday in a landmark securities fraud case involving municipal bonds - a scandal that already felled a prominent Orthodox leader. Christopher St. Lawrence, the elected supervisor of Ramapo, New York, has been charged with securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy.
