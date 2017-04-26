Immigrant Support Rally Planned at County Offices Monday 4 to 6 PM in WP
At 4 PM on Monday, May 1, hundreds of immigrants from across the region will join with labor, community, legislative and business allies outside the Westchester Government Building 148 Martine Avenue in White Plains to participate in part of the largest mobilization of immigrants and supporters since the Trump election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Plains CitizeNetReporter.
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Apr 24
|babylady
|3,381
|Review: AAA Liner & Cover Experts Corporation (Jun '09)
|Apr 22
|funwithunicorns
|28
|St.MARYS IN THE FIELD (Mar '15)
|Apr 22
|Tyra Givens
|6
|Rape Arrests
|Apr 22
|333stenbrian
|1
|Morton J Hertz, DDS Scarsdale Active Drug Addic...
|Apr 18
|barbxx11
|1
|Westchester Men Charged With Raping 16-Year-Old
|Apr 13
|333stenbrian
|1
|Boycott Palm Beach
|Apr 13
|Marge
|3
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC