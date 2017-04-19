Grainger House Holds Dedication Ceremony May 12 to Celebrate City...
GRAINGER HOUSE HOLDS DEDICATION CEREMONY MAY 12 TO CELEBRATE CITY RECOGNITION OF THE HOME AS A CITY LANDMARK, HOME OF PERCY GRAINGER RENOWED 20TH CENTURY PIANIST, COMPOSER PERFORMER PERCY GRAINGER HOUSE CELEBRATION OF ACCEPTANCE AS A CITY LANDMARK AS THE HOME OF INTERNATIONAL COMPOSER MAY 12. 7 CROMWELL PLACE, WHITE PLAINS, 6 PM TO 8 PM, HORS d'OEUVRES, COCKTAILS, LIVE MUSIC.
