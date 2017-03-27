Got Any Pranks Planned For April Fool's Day, White Plains?
April Fool's Day has been celebrated around the world for centuries, marked by individual pranks, business hoaxes and other types of hijinks, depending on what part of the globe you inhabit. In Italy, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands, a traditional prank is trying to stick a paper fish without getting caught.
