Getaway Driver Pleads Guilty To Role In Westchester Ambush Shooting Murder
A second defendant has pleaded guilty for acting as the getaway driver following a fatal ambush shooting that took the life of a Peekskill man last year. Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino Jr. said on Monday that 21-year-old Michael Djukic has pleaded guilty to felony counts of attempted criminal facilitation and hindering prosecution for his role in the shooting.
