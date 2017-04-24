Former Westchester Cop Makes Court Appearance For Quadruple Homicide
Nicholas Tartaglione, the former Briarcliff Manor police officer turned alleged drug conspirator made a brief appearance in court in White Plains on Wednesday, where he stands charged with quadruple homicide. Tartaglione appeared before U.S. District Judge Kenneth Karas, though the case was pushed back to June as the court waits for forensic and ballistics reports, according to a lohud report .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Armonk Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Apr 24
|babylady
|3,381
|Review: AAA Liner & Cover Experts Corporation (Jun '09)
|Apr 22
|funwithunicorns
|28
|St.MARYS IN THE FIELD (Mar '15)
|Apr 22
|Tyra Givens
|6
|Rape Arrests
|Apr 22
|333stenbrian
|1
|Morton J Hertz, DDS Scarsdale Active Drug Addic...
|Apr 18
|barbxx11
|1
|Westchester Men Charged With Raping 16-Year-Old
|Apr 13
|333stenbrian
|1
|Boycott Palm Beach
|Apr 13
|Marge
|3
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC