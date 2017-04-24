Former Westchester Cop Makes Court Appearance For Quadruple Homicide

Nicholas Tartaglione, the former Briarcliff Manor police officer turned alleged drug conspirator made a brief appearance in court in White Plains on Wednesday, where he stands charged with quadruple homicide. Tartaglione appeared before U.S. District Judge Kenneth Karas, though the case was pushed back to June as the court waits for forensic and ballistics reports, according to a lohud report .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Armonk Daily Voice.