Former Pepsi distribution center sells for $2.5M at Highland Business Park

A group of investors has purchased the former Pepsi distribution center at 18350 Petroleum Dr. in the Highland Business Park for $2.5 million and plan to renovate the investment property for a new tenant. In a joint venture, Aquila Ventures LLC and Adestra Properties LLC purchased the approximately 5.4-acre site through a limited liability company called Petroleum Drive Investment, according to sales documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.