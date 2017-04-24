Former Pepsi distribution center sells for $2.5M at Highland Business Park
A group of investors has purchased the former Pepsi distribution center at 18350 Petroleum Dr. in the Highland Business Park for $2.5 million and plan to renovate the investment property for a new tenant. In a joint venture, Aquila Ventures LLC and Adestra Properties LLC purchased the approximately 5.4-acre site through a limited liability company called Petroleum Drive Investment, according to sales documents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|21 hr
|babylady
|3,381
|Review: AAA Liner & Cover Experts Corporation (Jun '09)
|Sat
|funwithunicorns
|28
|St.MARYS IN THE FIELD (Mar '15)
|Apr 22
|Tyra Givens
|6
|Rape Arrests
|Apr 22
|333stenbrian
|1
|Morton J Hertz, DDS Scarsdale Active Drug Addic...
|Apr 18
|barbxx11
|1
|Westchester Men Charged With Raping 16-Year-Old
|Apr 13
|333stenbrian
|1
|Boycott Palm Beach
|Apr 13
|Marge
|3
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC