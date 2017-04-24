Former Pepsi distribution center sell...

Former Pepsi distribution center sells for $2.5M at Highland Business Park

A group of investors has purchased the former Pepsi distribution center at 18350 Petroleum Dr. in the Highland Business Park for $2.5 million and plan to renovate the investment property for a new tenant. In a joint venture, Aquila Ventures LLC and Adestra Properties LLC purchased the approximately 5.4-acre site through a limited liability company called Petroleum Drive Investment, according to sales documents.

