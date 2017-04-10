Final Hearing in French American School Move
A final public hearing was held this week, giving both sides on the proposal to move the French American School of New York to the site of a former Country Club in White Plains a last opportunity to comment on the plan before the Common Council votes on it. FASNY has locations in Larchmont, Scarsdale and Mamaroneck, but residents in White Plains have fought them on the proposal to build a new campus there.
