Double-Fatal Parkway Crash Tops Week's News In Westchester

Speed played a role in the one-car crash that resulted in the deaths of two Westchester men on the Sprain Brook Parkway on Thursday, state police said in releasing new details about the incident. State police said that 26-year-old White Plains resident James P. Campion, the driver, and 21-year-old Mount Vernon resident Pedro O. Mattos, the passenger, were killed after Campion lost control of a 1998 Honda Civic traveling southbound on the Sprain Brook Parkway in Greenburgh at a high rate of speed at around 12:18 a.m. Police said Campion attempted to navigate around an uninvolved vehicle, before he lost control of the car, striking the guide rail and then a tree.

