David Spano Latest To Run For Westchester County Exec
David Spano, the son of former County Exec Andrew Spano whom the younger Spano memorably challenged for the position in 2009, announced in Yorktown on Wednesday that he's throwing his hat in the ring. Andy Spano served as county exec from 1998 until 2010.
