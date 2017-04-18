Council of Neighborhood Associations Meets Tonight in a oeRoundtable...
The White Plains Council of Neighborhood Associations meeting scheduled for last Tuesday, and postponed will meet instead this evening at Education House, 5 Homeside Lane. The April Meeting will be held on Tonight, April 18, 2017 at 7:30 pm at Education House, 5 Homeside Lane, White Plains, NY.
