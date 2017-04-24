Cerious McCray, Plaintiff-Appellant, ...

Cerious McCray, Plaintiff-Appellant, Kimberly Casanova, individually...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: FindLaw

Cerious McCray, Plaintiff-Appellant, Kimberly Casanova, individually and on behalf of themselves including "all persons of Orange County," Plaintiff, v. County of Orange, as a governmental entity, et al., Defendants, Theresa Nietzel, ID#: 3500, as Police Officer of the Town of Newburgh and individually, Anthony Detoro, as Police Officer of the Town of Newburgh and individually, Defendants-Appellees.** PRESENT: Dennis Jacobs, Christopher F. Droney, Circuit Judges, Timothy Stanceu,* Chief Judge, U.S. Court of International Trade.FOR APPELLANT: Cerious McCray, pro se, Wallkill, New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

White Plains Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Rochelle (Sep '07) Mon babylady 3,381
Review: AAA Liner & Cover Experts Corporation (Jun '09) Apr 22 funwithunicorns 28
St.MARYS IN THE FIELD (Mar '15) Apr 22 Tyra Givens 6
News Rape Arrests Apr 22 333stenbrian 1
Morton J Hertz, DDS Scarsdale Active Drug Addic... Apr 18 barbxx11 1
News Westchester Men Charged With Raping 16-Year-Old Apr 13 333stenbrian 1
Boycott Palm Beach Apr 13 Marge 3
See all White Plains Discussions

Find what you want!

Search White Plains Forum Now

White Plains Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

White Plains Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

White Plains, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,971 • Total comments across all topics: 280,570,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC