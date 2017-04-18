Atlantic Starr CD Release Party And Celebration April 22, 2017
Time : 8:30pm - 1:00am Venue : Crowne Plaza White Plains Address : Downtown 66 Hale Avenue White Plains , New York City Come Join Atlantic Starr as they introduce their new CD "Metamorphosis" featuring a live stream up close and personal interview. The event will be hosted by WBLS 107.5 and Sirius XM Radio personality Jeff Fox! Dance, mingle, and be a part of a Facebook live stream up close and personal interview with the group members.
