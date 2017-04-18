Astorino Renews Commitment not to Raise Taxes
In his 2017 State of the County Address, Westchester County Executive Robert P. Astorino on Thursday highlighted how Westchester is strong and growing stronger with safer streets, more people working, a greener environment and active economic development -- all while keeping property taxes flat. During the one hour-long address before a packed room at the County Court House in White Plains, the County Executive detailed progress on a number of fronts - notably Playland Amusement Park, a $1.2 billion science and technology hub in Mount Pleasant and unlocking $140 million in revenues at Westchester County Airport through a public-private partnership.
