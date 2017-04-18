Astorino Renews Commitment not to Rai...

Astorino Renews Commitment not to Raise Taxes

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: New Rochelle Talk

In his 2017 State of the County Address, Westchester County Executive Robert P. Astorino on Thursday highlighted how Westchester is strong and growing stronger with safer streets, more people working, a greener environment and active economic development -- all while keeping property taxes flat. During the one hour-long address before a packed room at the County Court House in White Plains, the County Executive detailed progress on a number of fronts - notably Playland Amusement Park, a $1.2 billion science and technology hub in Mount Pleasant and unlocking $140 million in revenues at Westchester County Airport through a public-private partnership.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Rochelle Talk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

White Plains Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: AAA Liner & Cover Experts Corporation (Jun '09) Sat funwithunicorns 28
St.MARYS IN THE FIELD (Mar '15) Sat Tyra Givens 6
News Rape Arrests Sat 333stenbrian 1
Morton J Hertz, DDS Scarsdale Active Drug Addic... Apr 18 barbxx11 1
News Westchester Men Charged With Raping 16-Year-Old Apr 13 333stenbrian 1
Boycott Palm Beach Apr 13 Marge 3
News New Rochelle City Council Looking Into New Ice ... (Jul '15) Apr 12 333stenbrian 2
See all White Plains Discussions

Find what you want!

Search White Plains Forum Now

White Plains Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

White Plains Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

White Plains, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,496 • Total comments across all topics: 280,521,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC