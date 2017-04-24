Assemblywoman Paulin targets human trafficking
A state assemblywoman is working to curtail human trafficking in New York by making sure hotel employees receive proper training to recognize human trafficking from inside their workplace. State Assemblywoman Amy Paulin introduced legislation alongside anti-human trafficking advocates at the Ritz Carlton in White Plains this morning.
