April 15: Citi Bikes, Epi-Pens and the MOAB

Brooklyn: Re Voicer Paul Steely White's call for greatly expanding the Citi Bike program to include all five boroughs: I live in one of the outer boroughs and it's already a horror with parking throughout the city. Thanks to Mayor de Blasio and his predecessor for rewarding builders and contractors with huge taxpayer-funded incentives to build recklessly without any regard to the neighborhood's ability to absorb the increased population.

