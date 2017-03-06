White Plains Property Values Up Sharply: Assessment Roll Climbs...
The White Plains Online Newspaper Since 2000 A.D. John F. Bailey, Editor 997-1607 [email protected] White Plains Property Values Up Sharply: Assessment Roll Climbs 1.7%,,,$277 Million to $281.6 Million. $5 Million Largest Increase in Assessed Value in 19 Years.
