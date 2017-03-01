White Plains Middle School Students Raise Over $2,000 At Milk Carton Drive
Students in Team 8D at Highlands Middle School in White Plains participated in their Third annual Milk Carton Fundraiser this year. The students raised more than $2,000 for their selected foundation, Candlelighters NYC, an organization dedicated to helping families get through the difficult times when a child is diagnosed with and being treated for cancer.
