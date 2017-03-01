White Plains Man Charged With Assault...

White Plains Man Charged With Assault, Robbery In Greenwich

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The White Plains Daily Voice

A White Plains man was charged with assault and robbery after police said he hit his girlfriend and stole her purse in Greenwich, according to Greenwich Time. A woman told police that her boyfriend, 52-year-old Christopher Brennan, had hit her on the head and forcibly taken her purse after an argument about money, according to Greenwich Time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The White Plains Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

White Plains Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Disbarred New Rochelle Attorney gets more than ... (Jul '16) 8 min yidfellas v USA 3
New Rochelle (Sep '07) 7 hr joni rodman 3,380
News New Rochelle Woman, 30, Charged With Murdering ... Mar 1 33stenbrian 1
News Dinner in New Rochelle (Oct '10) Feb 24 D healey 4
Dr. Young Chung Larchmont Feb 21 tomas coughlin 1
News Former hockey star headed to prison (Apr '08) Feb 15 Gooch 73
News New Rochelle Teenager Found Guilty Of Murdering... Feb 15 333stenbrian 1
See all White Plains Discussions

Find what you want!

Search White Plains Forum Now

White Plains Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

White Plains Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

White Plains, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,236 • Total comments across all topics: 279,308,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC