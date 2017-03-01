White Plains Man Charged With Assault, Robbery In Greenwich
A White Plains man was charged with assault and robbery after police said he hit his girlfriend and stole her purse in Greenwich, according to Greenwich Time. A woman told police that her boyfriend, 52-year-old Christopher Brennan, had hit her on the head and forcibly taken her purse after an argument about money, according to Greenwich Time.
