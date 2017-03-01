White Plains-Greenburgh NAACP President Receives LWV Civic Engagement Award

The League of Women Voters of White Plains will present its Civic Engagement Award to Lena Anderson, Esq., president of the White Plains/ Greenburgh NAACP, at the League's Annual Winter Party on Sunday, March 5, at the home of Janice Abbott and Richard Bernstein in White Plains. Anderson's work with the NAACP has been her calling as she follows the work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. focusing on voter registration and voter education.

