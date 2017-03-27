Westchester Man Found Guilty Of Assault, Attempted Rape Of Ex-Girlfriend

A man from Greenburgh was found guilty of attempted rape and assault after attacking his girlfriend in an isolated parking lot in White Plains. Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino Jr. said Tuesday that 32-year-old Juan Sumba Duchi was found guilty of felony counts of first-degree attempted rape, second-degree assault and third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, for an incident dating back to 2015.

