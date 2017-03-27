Westchester Man Arrested For Allegedl...

Westchester Man Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Two Restaurant Workers

2017-03-27

A White Plains man was arrested at a restaurant in New Rochelle after allegedly stabbing two employees on Thursday night. Police confirmed that at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to A Place 2 Go on North Avenue, where 22-year-old Terrell Colyar allegedly stabbed two employees after a verbal dispute turned physical.

