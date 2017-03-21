Westchester Jewish Council Recognizes Outstanding Volunteers
The Westchester Jewish Council honored 19 outstanding community volunteers and UJA-Federation of New York at the 2017 Julian Y. Bernstein Distinguished Service Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, March 15, at Temple Israel Center of White Plains. The event attracted more than 250 attendees.
