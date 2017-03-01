Westchester County Center Vendor Gets...

Westchester County Center Vendor Gets Ocean Grill Contract At Rye Town Park

23 hrs ago Read more: The White Plains Daily Voice

A new restaurant called Ocean Grill operated by Homestyle Catering will replace Seaside Johnnies this summer at Rye Town Park, officials announced Thursday. The popular caterers already operate food and beverage concessions at golf courses and other public attractions in Putnam County, Rockland County, White Plains and Yonkers.

