Walter's Hot Dogs Named 'Outstanding Family-Owned Business' In Mamaroneck

Christine Warrington, of Walter's Hot Dog Stand in Mamaroneck accepted an award alongside her children on Tuesday, recognizing her as the owner of one of the most outstanding family-owned business in Westchester. Warrington is a member of the third generation of her family to run the popular food company, which was started by her grandparents in 1919.

