Valuesetters Acquires Additional Interest in NetCapital Systems

The entire concept of raising capital on the Internet, and the emergence of the Title III funding portals, is creating a very exciting vehicle for entrepreneurs to get access to the capital markets" WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, USA, March 6, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valuesetters Inc. announced that it has acquired an additional 1,000 membership units of NetCapital Systems LLC, or approximately 6%, in conjunction with a 4-year consulting agreement. Valuesetters' Chief Executive Officer, Manny Teixeira, said, "We are pleased to increase our ownership in NetCapital Systems, a company to which we have previously provided consulting services.

