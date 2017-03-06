Valuesetters Acquires Additional Inte...

Valuesetters Acquires Additional Interest in NetCapital Systems

The entire concept of raising capital on the Internet, and the emergence of the Title III funding portals, is creating a very exciting vehicle for entrepreneurs to get access to the capital markets" WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, USA, March 6, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valuesetters Inc. announced that it has acquired an additional 1,000 membership units of NetCapital Systems LLC, or approximately 6%, in conjunction with a 4-year consulting agreement. Valuesetters' Chief Executive Officer, Manny Teixeira, said, "We are pleased to increase our ownership in NetCapital Systems, a company to which we have previously provided consulting services.

