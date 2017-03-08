The Standard Names Brian Holman Assistant Vice President of Absence...
In his new role, Holman will oversee Absence Management and Short Term Disability claim operations, including intake and contact center processes based in Portland, Oregon, and White Plains, New York. Holman started at The Standard in 1995 as a life benefits analyst and has worked in various roles of increasing responsibility throughout the Employee Benefits organization including Sales, Operations, Shared Services and Customer Service.
