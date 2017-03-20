The Standard Names Brian Holman assistant vice president of Absence...
Standard Insurance Company announced today that Brian Holman has been named assistant vice president of Absence Management, Short Team Disability and Contact Centers. In his new role, Holman will oversee Absence Management and Short Term Disability claim operations, including intake and contact center processes based in Portland, Oregon, and White Plains, New York.
